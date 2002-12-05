Really enjoying this version! I’m playing with a Ryzen 7 3800+ and a mediocre GTX 1060 6GB card.

I have no idea what frame rate I’m getting but the game seems to play really smooth on a mixture of medium, high and ultra settings. If anyone would like to know the settings that I have found works for me I’ll post them.

I’ve started a few of the landing challenges which are really fun, but it would be much improved if we were able to see replays of the world top ten to see where we might be able to improve.

Not that I would even begin in getting close, haha! I’m currently 33617th place in the world on Llanada Grande, just thought it might be fun to watch the pros in action and pick up some tips! Hopefully Microsoft will implement some kind of replay feature in the future.