Started the sim with my 152 at OG20 (the nice ORBX free GA airport in Fairfield, OR). Problem was I selected North Parking Ramp as the aircraft position in the World Map.

Turns out that is a small asphalt ramp in between two hangers and the plane's nose was up against the fence.

How do I back the plane out?

In FSX I would just SLEW it to the taxiway but it appears there is no Slew available.

I tried CTRL numeric 2,6,8,4 which did move the place in great huge jumps and I finally ended up on a residential street about 1/4 mile from the airport.

What am I missing?