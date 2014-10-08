Missing Slew Mode (?) - How to move AC around airport?
Started the sim with my 152 at OG20 (the nice ORBX free GA airport in Fairfield, OR). Problem was I selected North Parking Ramp as the aircraft position in the World Map.
Turns out that is a small asphalt ramp in between two hangers and the plane's nose was up against the fence.
How do I back the plane out?
In FSX I would just SLEW it to the taxiway but it appears there is no Slew available.
I tried CTRL numeric 2,6,8,4 which did move the place in great huge jumps and I finally ended up on a residential street about 1/4 mile from the airport.
What am I missing?
i3-9100F (4-core no GPU) @ 4 GHz / 16GB DDR4 memory / GTX 1650 with slight OC /Flight Sim on SSD and Win10 on separate SSD / 375 MegaBit / Second internet connection
