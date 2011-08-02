Thread: Final ballot dropoff to Martha's Vineyard

This is the 2nd day in a row I've had a charter run dropping off Mail-in ballots. It's done tonight here at KACK. (Nantucket Memorial) Shots should show up below, with labels if you click on them.
I made enough money to top off the tanks and a little more. So I hope to head out towards Gander Newfoundland soon.
If all goes well, I should be able to refuel there then on to Ireland. Perhaps by the time I get to Ireland "Daddy Jan" will take pity on me and send me some credit card info. Otherwise I guess I'll have to hit the charter trail again. Or perhaps limp over to Scotland and see if I can find work amongst my cousins.
Michael
