Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Does anyone know how this works?

  1. Today, 04:12 PM #1
    flytv1's Avatar
    flytv1
    flytv1 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    564

    Default Does anyone know how this works?

    What do you actually get? A download key, but you still need to get from MS?
    What are the limitations vs buying from MS or Steam?
    If it's Off line how do you update to different area?
    Would it be possible for anyone / flightsim.com to set something like this up?
    Thanks.

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/184415766984?ul_noapp=true
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:29 PM #2
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    78

    Default

    be careful
    This listing is for access to a shared Steam account in order to install and activate the game on one PC
    The game is region-free; you can play it in any country
    You can't change the account's email/password or any other details
    The Steam & Origin clients must be in offline mode when playing the game
    This is not a CD Key, Game Code or physical delivery; you will only receive login details and instructions through ebay messaging system
    You won't be able to link the game to your existing Steam account, if you already have one
    If you are unsure about what you're buying or if you have any questions, please ask
    Before buying please make sure that your system meets the minimum system requirements below
    dgy
    That is what you get and it sounds dodgy to me .
    regards
    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:30 PM #3
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Did you read the whole page? Its a shared account with no online access. Its garbage. Just buy the sim on Xbox Game Pass for $1.00.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:32 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,040

    Default

    You get the full sim on the discs, so no need to download, but it will still need to be attached to your MS account. However, once it is installed, it is essentially the same as getting it from the MS Store or Steam. The one big difference is that you are required to keep the first disc in the drive when running the sim (though there appear to be workarounds). One plus to the box set is that it does include a printed manual.

    By default the disc version sim will be expecting to be online to validate, as far as I understand it. As with the online versions, you can put the sim into offline mode in order to run without an internet connection. This does need to be done before disconnecting though. When offline you will only have access to the base level scenery included, similar to what FSX used but in higher detail, or any areas you have previously cached.

    Something to keep in mind is that updates will still be acquired online, and these could be the same size as the sim, depending on how much is updated.

    Edit: Looks like I didn't read the full listing either as thought it was for the boxed set. Definitely be wary of a shared Steam account. It would be very susceptible to being cut off for violating terms of service.
    Last edited by loki; Today at 04:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:05 PM #5
    flytv1's Avatar
    flytv1
    flytv1 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    564

    Default

    Hi everyone.
    Yes, I read the whole thing, it's clear as mud to me. I never use them bloody accounts.
    Is that even legal?
    I assume there must be an account?
    Who has control of the account?
    What my goal is:
    1-To get the game without having to have an MS account. Can that be done?
    2-After I get it i know I can set a cache with the area I want but if I want something else at some point in time is there a way to get it without having an account with MS?
    Ideally I would like DVDs download what I need / want scenery wise, I have the hardware I need to do that, and I know the areas I want, and not have to deal with all this continuous online carp.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:10 PM #6
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flytv1 View Post
    Hi everyone.
    Yes, I read the whole thing, it's clear as mud to me. I never use them bloody accounts.
    Is that even legal?
    I assume there must be an account?
    Who has control of the account?
    What my goal is:
    1-To get the game without having to have an MS account. Can that be done?
    2-After I get it i know I can set a cache with the area I want but if I want something else at some point in time is there a way to get it without having an account with MS?
    Ideally I would like DVDs download what I need / want scenery wise, I have the hardware I need to do that, and I know the areas I want, and not have to deal with all this continuous online carp.
    It is legal to buy but illegal to sell.
    The account used will already exist. You have no choice in the matter
    You will most likely need a MS Account
    You can set the cache to what ever drive you want, I THINK. I know you can install the sim on whatever drive you want, not sure on the cache.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 05:13 PM #7
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,040

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flytv1 View Post
    Hi everyone.
    1-To get the game without having to have an MS account. Can that be done?
    2-After I get it i know I can set a cache with the area I want but if I want something else at some point in time is there a way to get it without having an account with MS?
    Ideally I would like DVDs download what I need / want scenery wise, I have the hardware I need to do that, and I know the areas I want, and not have to deal with all this continuous online carp.
    This is not a legitimate way to get access and is almost certainly violating Steam's terms of use. As such, you are likely to lose access at some point.

    As far as avoiding a MS account goes, all legitimate methods of acquiring and running the sim require a Microsoft account. It may be possible to get away with a dummy account with very little information in it (pretty sure there are a few Mark Twain accounts floating around...). After you have the sim installed, you can read my post above regarding running offline.

    For better or worse, the modern world of commercial software is moving towards being connected online, whether it games or professional (like Adobe).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Anyone know where I can find a B-1 Bomber download that works in FSX
    By eagleworks4u in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-10-2012, 01:50 PM
  2. anyone know if a new flight simulator is in the works ????????
    By johnyyz in forum PC Software Tech
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-11-2010, 05:11 PM
  3. does anyone know if there is ice rain in the sim? I know there is rain and snow.
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-04-2003, 09:31 PM
  4. Does anyone know what this is/does?
    By planecrazy in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-08-2003, 10:08 PM
  5. Scenery for Masterton, New Zealand - does anyone plan to make it for FS 2002, or does anyone want to make it if I can provide the information and images?! Greatly appreciated... :)
    By Matthewz in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-14-2002, 05:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules