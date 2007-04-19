Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Workaround for Phisical copy so you Dont need a cd

  1. Today, 04:01 PM #1
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    78

    Default Workaround for Phisical copy so you Dont need a cd

    Hi what you need to go is make and Iso file of the play disk and then mount it and then you dont need a disk inserted to play the sim hope this helps people with a physical copy,i use UltraISO quiet easy to use .
    regards
    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:33 PM #2
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Daemon Tools is also pretty popular. Wow! An actual legit reason to use the software.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. you dont so much land a starfighter...
    By wolf2 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-19-2007, 06:07 PM
  2. A Patch So you don't need the cd to open 2004
    By freedomhays in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-27-2003, 01:14 PM
  3. AMD trounced by new 800 fsb P4 - dont say I told you so lol.
    By Captain_Slarty in forum FS2002
    Replies: 34
    Last Post: 05-28-2003, 05:32 AM
  4. Re: A CD is a CD, is a CD (I don't think so!)
    By rlf in forum CFS
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-23-1998, 08:30 AM
  5. A CD is a CD, is a CD (I don't think so!)
    By bsharp in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-21-1998, 01:43 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules