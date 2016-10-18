I have a 737 simulator which over the years has been run by FSX and most recently X Plane 11. I have purchased FS 2020 and am quite impressed and of course want to transition my cockpit to the new platform once PMDG releases their 737. I will however need to be able to make the instrument panel disappear and also run the sim on a three monitor setup using NVIDIA Surround. None of that looks possible at the moment. Any guidance is appreciated.