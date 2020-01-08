Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: If You Could Combine 2020 With FSX MS Would Have Something

  1. Today, 03:14 PM #1
    learpilot
    learpilot is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    7

    Default If You Could Combine 2020 With FSX MS Would Have Something

    If you could take the Stunning eye candy and load it up to the more Straight Forward approach to FSX you would have the Perfect Sim.

    What Say You ?????
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:32 PM #2
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    36

    Default

    I say; give FS2020 some time. Its brand new and needs time for addons to show up. Frankly, I don't see any reason to play FSX anymore other than the immense availability of addons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:57 PM #3
    wout123
    wout123 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    39

    Default

    i find this one more user friendly than fsx. no need to combine.
    the only thing fsx did better was the awesome amount of documentation provided.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Buying MS FS 2020 on steam or MS store?
    By M31 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-01-2020, 01:03 PM
  2. If you could buy any aircraft what would you buy?
    By conkey in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 240
    Last Post: 03-03-2017, 03:17 PM
  3. It would be really cool to have one of these in FSX, if you're a Cessna fan.
    By aputech in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-01-2012, 04:09 PM
  4. Would you think this forum would be better served if it were open to all Military Flight Simulators, not just the CFS? I.E. lo-mac, Falcon 4.0...etc...etc
    By nwabri in forum CFS3
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-25-2003, 11:07 AM
  5. If you could choose who is president now, who would you choose.
    By Mike_Huffines in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 53
    Last Post: 09-24-2002, 06:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules