Thread: NYC with P3D

  Today, 11:45 AM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Default NYC with P3D

    Azzaro was kind enough to provide shots on NY with early FS and 2020 FS. They certainly show huge improvements in detail. So I'm showing what NYC looks like with P3D below.

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 277.3 KB  ID: 221263

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 210.5 KB  ID: 221264
  Today, 12:22 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Very interesting to see the comparisons
