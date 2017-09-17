So I am looking to upgrade from my TM HOTAS X, and I am looking at either the X56 Rhino or the TM Warthog.

And I am torn, I really like the look of the X56 and the buttons look like they might suite me better than the Warthog.

But the Warthog does have all that heft due to the metal, so what I was wondering, I will be using them on a desk for now, are they any metal plates that I can just attach to the bottom of the X56 to add to the weight and keep them as stable as the Warthog?

I thought the Warthog would be the best choice but the X56 looks really good but it just seems so lightweight and needs beefing up