Thread: FsX

How to fly an Airliner, including ILS Approach, in FSX
I'd start with the lessons provided in FSX, working your way through Private and Instrument. In any case, it's much easier to learn to fly in a light aircraft, THEN proceed to something heavier.
But whatever way you decide to go about it, it'll be a time-consuming process. I'm sure lots of other folks will chime in here, too.
I agree with Larry about using the lessons, but if that gets too tedious, then try the Missions. I would start with the Caribbean Landing Mission using the CRJ700. Keep in mind that these missions will require hand flying and won't use the ILS for landing. Move on to Transitioning to Jets Mission. The Secret Shuttle Mission will get you familiarized with the 737-800. The Naples Landing Mission with the Airbus A321. And the Monsoon Mission with the 747-400.
For ILS practice, I used the Channel Crossing Mission flying the C172. It's a lot slower and more forgiving. You will need to use the autopilot to maintain the altitudes and headings given to you by ATC. You will need to be able to click on the arrival airport on the map and get the NAV1 freq for the runway ILS. After ATC gives you the final approach heading, you can turn on the APR button and have your aircraft make the final approach turn to the runway. It should also pick up the glideslope and bring you down to the runway threshold where you disengage the A/P and make the manual landing.
