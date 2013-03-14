Thread: CHEAP (Almost FREE) way to get MSFS!

I am not sure if anyone posted this or not so I thought I would put it out there. Microsoft has for the XBOX something called the XBOX game pass where you pay a monthly fee and you get access to several games (and new ones added each month). Well, They JUST added XBOX Pass for PC! Which is the same concept, BUT for PC games! This pass HAS MSFS included! The first month is only $1, and then each subsequent month is only $4.99. So for LESS than the price of the regular game you can play it for over an entire year! WELL worth doing if you want to "try it out" OR if you don't have a lot of money to spend!
Enjoy! It works great!
Bookmarks