Thread: Can i copy MSFS from one drive to another ?

    johnyyz
    Oct 2006
    Toronto, ON Canada
    Can i copy MSFS from one drive to another ?

    Can i copy MSFS2020 from a HDD to an SSD by doing copy and paste like i did with xplane 11 ???

    Sim freezes every now and then for a few secds on medium settings, would increasing RAM fix this ?


    thanks
    Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/16GB(2X8GB)RAM/EVGA GTX1070/Win10
    misbah
    Apr 2010
    MS 2020 About copy and pasting of files to another location

    Good morning
    Perhaps it might be a good idea for you to visit https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us.

    Various issues have been reported recently and probably better to go directly to Microsoft first and then come back here for more mere mortal opinions!
