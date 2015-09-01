Thread: Can i copy MSFS from one drive to another ?

Can i copy MSFS2020 from a HDD to an SSD by doing copy and paste like i did with xplane 11 ???
Sim freezes every now and then for a few secds on medium settings, would increasing RAM fix this ?
thanks
Can i copy MSFS2020 from a HDD to an SSD by doing copy and paste like i did with xplane 11 ???
Sim freezes every now and then for a few secds on medium settings, would increasing RAM fix this ?
thanks
Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/16GB(2X8GB)RAM/EVGA GTX1070/Win10
Good morning
Perhaps it might be a good idea for you to visit https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us.
Various issues have been reported recently and probably better to go directly to Microsoft first and then come back here for more mere mortal opinions!
Last edited by misbah; Today at 01:18 AM.
Bookmarks