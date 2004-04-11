Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Any ways to correct sceneries errors?

  1. Yesterday, 11:53 PM #1
    frangagn
    frangagn is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    6

    Default Any ways to correct sceneries errors?

    I'm blown away by the level of details of the FS2020 scenery. As a real-life pilot, this is the sim I dreamt about!

    However! (there is always a however in these kind of posts!)

    At my local airport, the airport beacon is position right in the middle of the runway! Although I am grateful that they went to the trouble of putting the truly existing airport beacon as part of the scene, it's not quite where it should be... And quite disturbing to have to rush through its pole as you are taking off!

    Is there any way to fix this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,028

    Default

    You can download the SDK and create your own scenery for the airport, as one option. A second is to file a bug report with Microsoft (see the Known Issues thread) so they can potentially fix it on their side.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Airport for FS9. Errors & More errors? Please Help!!
    By Will S in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-04-2004, 08:54 PM
  2. errors errors errors
    By Ptrcam in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-28-2004, 12:24 PM
  3. JOYSTICK SENSITIVITY - ANY OTHER WAYS TO TURN IT DOWN?
    By SQUARKIDENT in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 10-21-2003, 04:36 AM
  4. Is there any way to make taxi ways one way??
    By HunkOfBurninLove in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-14-2002, 04:26 PM
  5. taxi ways in download section. Are they any good???
    By sanh in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-26-2002, 03:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules