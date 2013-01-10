Have a brand new Logitech Flight System (yoke & throttle quadrant). Have the Flight Yoke System software installed, everything works fine there. Shows up in the Controls section of FS2020, assigned functions to everything, saved, they all respond there but once I try to fly nothing responds. FS2020 will show "press Y & B to release parking brake" (which ISN'T what I assigned) which only changes the view to outside the plane.

Is this a MS issue, Logitech issue, combo of both? Even tried my old Saitek ST290 Pro flight stick and like the Logitech I can assign functions in Controls, save them but they don't respond when trying to fly.

Sam