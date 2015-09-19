Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Two views of NY

  Today, 06:29 PM
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    Default Two views of NY

    The first is a vanilla installation of FSX with everything maxed out. The second is FS2020 on default HIGH settings.
    A wee bit of difference can be seen.

    Early days for FS2020 yet and far from perfect (bridges and elevated roads to name two problem areas) but a huge leap in flight simulation.
    Even better things to come no doubt. -- Bob
  Today, 07:07 PM
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    Default

    Don't forget to drop by Brooklyn for a slice or two!
  Today, 07:07 PM
    adamb's Avatar
    adamb
    Default

    Nice comparison and pics Bob.
  Today, 07:46 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    It’s looking good. I’m trying to sort it all out!
  Today, 08:04 PM
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zSCHIZOz View Post
    Don't forget to drop by Brooklyn for a slice or two!
    Grimaldi, Barboncino or do you have your own favorite? -- Bob
