Thread: Free Orbx Airport

Free Orbx Airport

    Free Orbx Airport

    Orbx has released a free airport for MSFS.

    https://orbxdirect.com/product/og20-msfs
    I got the email this morning. Since ordering ORBX scenery for FSX I subscribed to all their launch info. Looks like a pleasant flight to charter but its not my style. Waiting on other scenery from them.
