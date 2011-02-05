Thread: FS2020 TF Green KPVD (Providence) To Portland, Maine ROBIN D400

FS2020 TF Green KPVD (Providence) To Portland, Maine ROBIN D400
Todays flight is a journey from Providence, RI (KPVD) to Portland International Jetport Weather settings were scattered clouds since it was too clear for me to do a flight, as I want something to enjoy looking at while I fly.
Taking off, PVD
Climbing Out
Doing a circle around the city of Providence. Too many to label for this post, but I'll do a post later with the labels of what we are looking at. Primarily, Providence is basically one big College Campus, so for the most part it will be school buildings owned by Johnson & Wales University.
Some buildings of course are NOT owned by colleges, like Textron Headquarter, the Former Bank of America Building A.K.A as the Superman building because it resembles the Daily Planet, and the building next to it which is also owned by another financial institution.
Leaving Providence
Passing over into Massachusetts
Approaching Boston!
Boston from our Robin - You can see the Prudential Center, and John Hancock Center
A wide angle view of Boston. Remember many Star Trek conventions in this city, as well as Cheers; which inspired the TV Show of the same name. Sadly Cheers is closing. Another victim of Covid 19.
Leaving Boston, peaking out under the clouds.
Part two Continued:
