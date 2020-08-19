Hi Guys,
I'm really pleased that so many of you out there are able to run, for better or worse, MSFS.
I logged into the MS Store on Saturday and paid for MSFS Standard Edition - the transaction went through in a flash, the page changed and I was seeing a screen that told me that I owned the sim, with a blue box to the right saying 'Install/Play'. I clicked on this box and another screen opened asking where I wanted to install the sim. I clicked on drive C, whereupon the original screen opened again telling me that I owned the sim and inviting me to 'Install/Play'.
I went through this routine many times but obviously was getting nowhere. I restarted my PC, logged back into my MS account and the MSFS Standard Edition page, still to be told that I owned the sim, etc. This time I told it to install to my D: drive. Same as before, just kept on looping around.
After about three hours of this I contacted MS Support and received a call from them within the hour. The guy took over my PC and performed all manner of tests. He was logged in for about 30 mins before I lost the connection. In fairness he did call back and then spent another 40 mins trying all sorts of stuff - (which I have to say felt a little worrying). As a last resort, he downloaded the very latest Win 10 build and just told me to try again when my machine eventually comes back to life. I did and, needless to say, the end result was exactly the same!
I've asked MS for a refund and have been told that is on its way to my bank account.
If you're still with me, thanks. I will try and make the rest of this as short as possible.
Having explained all of this to my son, he has gone through the installation on his PC by using an XBOX Pass and it seemed to be downloading fine. So, I've tried to recreate his actions, have signed up for an XBOX pass and once again attempted the download - NOTHING! Back to original looping round of screens.
Can anyone shed some light on this abject failure please?
BTW, have just spent an arm and a leg on my new PC - just to run this new Flight Sim! :-(
Best wishes to all simmers.
