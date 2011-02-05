I still love the Green King Air but it belongs to Lord Peerhoven. And being a honest man, I need to return it, I've borrowed it long enough. Sadly his credit card no longer works so I can't just whisk it back home to the old Skin-flint.
So being a tru-blue friend, I'm bringing his King Air home one set of charters at a time. Presently I'm helping the USPS deliver mail-in election ballots to various places in New England. This should net me enough money to at least travel through Canada and maybe even further.
When the money and the fuel run out, I'll have to try and find more charter business to continue on.
Jan, if you're reading this, please send me your new credit card info and I can get there pretty quickly!!
Michael
(Remember to click on the shots to see what's going on.)
Bookmarks