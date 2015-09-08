Thread: FPS Boost on high end PC?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    TheChugster
    Aug 2020
    Default FPS Boost on high end PC?

    I have just bought a Ryzen 9, 32GB, 2080Ti pc, but running at 1440p, with settings set around 3/4 i cant get over 50fps.

    Is this an issue with FSX or do i have something set wrong? I know about the DX10 fix (that you have to pay for, which is stupid) but is there anything else I can do to boost my FPS for free...or should I just get a more modern sim like XP11 or P3D?

    Oh and i do have FS2020 but there arent any military planes out for it yet...and who knows if/when they might release a Phantom
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    Default

    What's wrong with 50fps?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
