Thread: Does anyone believe MSFS 2020 is really coming to Xbox?

  Today, 02:39 PM
    f18driver
    May 2012
    Default Does anyone believe MSFS 2020 is really coming to Xbox?

    I personally think it was a ploy to get people to use Game Pass on Windows 10 PC's. I don't see it ever coming to Xbox console, If they do it will be very limited and without the use of freeware. Anyone else have any thoughts or insight on this?
  Today, 03:00 PM
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Mar 2005
    Getting warmer now
    I personally think it was a ploy to get people to use Game Pass on Windows 10 PC's. I don't see it ever coming to Xbox console, If they do it will be very limited and without the use of freeware. Anyone else have any thoughts or insight on this?
    I think a major factor in the project getting approved is that it will be coming to the Xbox. Yes, there will be limitations, but they may not be too bad, depending on the user. For many the PC will still be the preferred platform, but a powerful console at a decent price will work for many others.
