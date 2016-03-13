Thread: Manual Cache problem

I seem to have no option to setup a manual cache. The box is grayed out. I am connected to a server and I do have a rolling cache setup of 64 GB.
Thanks for any help.
I seem to have no option to setup a manual cache. The box is grayed out. I am connected to a server and I do have a rolling cache setup of 64 GB.
Thanks for any help.
How much room do you have left on your drive? If you allocated a 64 GB rolling cache to a 64 GB drive, you naturally won't have any more space for manual saves.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks