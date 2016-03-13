Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Manual Cache problem

  Today, 01:46 PM #1
    MS Kelley
    I seem to have no option to setup a manual cache. The box is grayed out. I am connected to a server and I do have a rolling cache setup of 64 GB.

    Thanks for any help.
  Today, 03:06 PM #2
    dogdish
    How much room do you have left on your drive? If you allocated a 64 GB rolling cache to a 64 GB drive, you naturally won't have any more space for manual saves.
