Thread: Interesting Bug with keyboard and mouse

  Today, 01:39 PM
    cybermike
    Interesting Bug with keyboard and mouse

    I discovered an interesting error today. In the middle of the flight the keyboard in the simulator (not in Windows) did not accept commands anymore and the mouse was not visible (even in the simulator). Luckily my joystick was still functional so I could just make an emergency landing. Has this happened to you? Anyway, I reported it to Microsoft.
  Today, 01:43 PM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Yes, I've had mouse dropouts where i can access the top toolbar but not operate anything on the aircraft.

  Today, 02:03 PM
    marjal
    Default

    I had both mouse and joystick dropouts
