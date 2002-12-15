Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Pete Dowson Site Trojan warning

    Hi All,
    I've been trying to download the FSUIPC 3.999z9 from Pete Dowson site, 'fsuipc.com'. However, keep getting a Trojan warning from my MalWareBytes Premium Software. Clearly I'm loath to ignore a Trojan Warning - does anyone have any idea how I can contact Mr Dowson please? I thought his support was hosted here but I guess with age I'm confused - Again!.... :-) (Any links at his site produce a warning if 'Clicked' on. )

    Regards,
    Blue
    Hi Blue,

    Can't you disable MalwareBytes for a few minutes and download and install the program FSUIPC 3.999z9.
    I know for sure that it's a false positive, i just tried again before posting this.
    Otherwise goto https://forum.simflight.com/forum/30...owson-modules/ for support.
