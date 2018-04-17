Bonjour
J'ai installé Fs2020 sur mon pc de bureau (version disques) et je l'ai enregistré.
Les résultats sont moyens.
J'ai donc commandé un nouveau PC.

Puis-je réinstaller Fs2020 sur le nouveau Pc (après l'avoir désinstallé sur l'ancien PC) ?

Merci pour votre réponse

Cordialement