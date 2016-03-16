I've been in MS flight simming since 2002 with some interruptions from time to time.
As we all know every new version has its bugs, quirks and "features".
But, there have been service packs released before for the various versions!
I really like the "checking for update" that happens every time I start the MSFS 2020!
Thats the way to go, automatically and no deployment routines for me to learn, even though I dare to say I should master that as well..
I have CH Yoke and pedals and it took me 30 minutes to calibrate and assign incl. top hat for internal and external view.
Im quite happy with the assignments - i.e. they are now close to the old sims...
I have flown 8-9 airports, done the built in Cessna tutorial and right now I practice landing at KASE / Aspen with Cessna 172.
I am most probably privileged when it comes to downloading. I live in Sweden and have 1 gbit/1gbit fibre from my ISP and I know that this is bragging, but still it took me 2 attempts to download everything. stuck on blue bar and all that first time.
Sure, it's wobbly at runway but I learn to be more and more sensitive with the pedals.
Sure, rudder is sensitive and almost does not seem to be needed in turns(?) but that's more or less like in real life as well afaik.
Sure, maps are crude and vor/ndb/dme/ils frequencies are difficult to find.
Sure I cannot undock instruments but it will come in an update
Sure I miss the good old RFP 747-200 in FS2004 as well as Dream Flights creations and so on..
But I go with the flow and I live in the now and I believe in progress!
