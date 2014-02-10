Thread: Cabin Pressure warning on King Air & Citation

I've found the cabin pressure panel in the King Air, on the centre console, but adjusting it didn't stop the warning. I couldn't find one in the Citation CJ4. Does the cabin pressure panel actually work?
Probably best to stay at low altitudes then
In the weather we're having this week Steve, I want to be well above it!
You’re not wrong LOL
it’s absolutely chucking it down here in Bradford at the moment, not to mention the winds. I daren't even take off at the moment (in live weather anyway)
