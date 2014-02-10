Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Cabin Pressure warning on King Air & Citation

  Today, 09:48 AM
    Default Cabin Pressure warning on King Air & Citation

    I've found the cabin pressure panel in the King Air, on the centre console, but adjusting it didn't stop the warning. I couldn't find one in the Citation CJ4. Does the cabin pressure panel actually work?
  Today, 09:52 AM
    Default

    Probably best to stay at low altitudes then


  Today, 09:57 AM
    Default

    In the weather we're having this week Steve, I want to be well above it!
  Today, 10:00 AM
    Default

    You’re not wrong LOL
    it’s absolutely chucking it down here in Bradford at the moment, not to mention the winds. I daren't even take off at the moment (in live weather anyway)

