Thread: How can I change FS cache location?

    lordciciu
    Aug 2020
    Question How can I change FS cache location?

    Hi, today it's my first time that I try the game and it is pretty amazing and runs smoothly on my machine but the problems comes to memory. When I play suddenly my ssd gets full and doing so my game crashes. I personally think that this is caused due to some caching system. My question is, how can I these files on another driver so the game doesn't eat my ssd memory?
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Hi, sorry to hear youâ€™re having problems. How big is your SSD?
    You can change the location of your rolling cache, but do you have that switched on anyway?

    Go into the options menu... general.. data...
    Scroll down & youâ€™ll see the rolling cache options. Youâ€™ll be able to see if itâ€™s on/off
    If itâ€™s on, you can change the location by clicking the path. You can also change the size of it.

    Not sure this will help though as I doubt rolling cache will be on & it sounds like youâ€™re gonna need a bigger drive


    Regards
    Steve
