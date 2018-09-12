Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 5120x1440 on high or ultra - would 3800x and 2070 Super be enough?

    Question 5120x1440 on high or ultra - would 3800x and 2070 Super be enough?

    I am currently checking out my options when it comes to upgrading my current i5-8400 and 1070 pc to be able to run FS2020 in high or ultra and preferably with a 49 inch 5120x1440 monitor, as I plan to get one of those at some point. Will e.g. a Ryzen 7 3800X/RTX 2070 Super do it? And if not, what settings can I expect this combo to manage ok?

    Thanks for anyone sharing their experience!

    IVer
    Default

    I have a 3800X and it runs the sim well. Considering your desired resolution I would bump up to an RTX 2080 Super. An RTX 2070 Super should run the sim fine at standard 1440p but you'll most likely have to compromise on some of the eye candy. Again, you should really go for an RTX 2080 Super at an ultrawide 1440p setting.
