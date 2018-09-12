I am currently checking out my options when it comes to upgrading my current i5-8400 and 1070 pc to be able to run FS2020 in high or ultra and preferably with a 49 inch 5120x1440 monitor, as I plan to get one of those at some point. Will e.g. a Ryzen 7 3800X/RTX 2070 Super do it? And if not, what settings can I expect this combo to manage ok?

Thanks for anyone sharing experience!

IVer