Thread: Processor speed for fsx 2020

  Today, 08:27 AM
    mopep
    Default Processor speed for fsx 2020

    My computer has an INTEL i5-3570 processor running @ 3.46ghz and it looks like the minimum specs call for an i5-4450. What will happen if I try to run it FSX 2020 on my machine?? Will it just run slow or not at all?? Thanks. mopep
  Today, 08:31 AM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    The sim needs a good graphics card more than cpu power. What is yours?

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:36 AM
    mopep
    Quote Originally Posted by stinger2k2
    The sim needs a good graphics card more than cpu power. What is yours?

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    I have a NVIDIA GeForce GTX650 with 9gb of total memory (8gb shared and 1gb Vram). Does that help??
