Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: posting here for extra views.Ethernet problem can't enable

  1. Today, 08:15 AM #1
    HoratioWondersocks's Avatar
    HoratioWondersocks
    HoratioWondersocks is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    1,362

    Default posting here for extra views.Ethernet problem can't enable

    Hello All
    This morning I tried to install a usb wireless dongle on to my pc .
    I tried everything to get it to work but with no joy .
    In the end I gave up and reconnected my yellow Ethernet cable ,put this down to experience.
    Now I can't connect via the Ethernet cable either.
    I keep trying to enable it but it simply won't connect.
    I have tried uninstalling the Ethernet through device manager in the hope it will reinstall the correct drivers ,but that didn't work either.
    I am stumped ,not only stumped but with no internet connection on my pc either.
    Can anyone help with this ?
    I can't call TalkTalk (my service provider) because they are running minimum staff because of Covid.

    Thanks Andy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:19 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,980

    Default

    Since you've no internet connection now, you'll have to install the drivers from disk.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Many are posting snow pics on here, still quite nice here in charleston, sc
    By Downwind66 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-14-2020, 08:25 PM
  2. PCI Ethernet Cards - What can I do with them???
    By Qballbandit in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-06-2005, 05:23 PM
  3. How do I amend Panel.cfg to enable wing views in default 737?
    By mattius in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-24-2003, 03:38 AM
  4. Adding Extra Parking Locations or Extra Gates to airports
    By JM202 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-14-2002, 05:42 AM
  5. What would you use 4 extra buttons and 1 extra axis ?
    By SC008 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-09-2002, 09:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules