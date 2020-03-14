Thread: posting here for extra views.Ethernet problem can't enable

Hello All
This morning I tried to install a usb wireless dongle on to my pc .
I tried everything to get it to work but with no joy .
In the end I gave up and reconnected my yellow Ethernet cable ,put this down to experience.
Now I can't connect via the Ethernet cable either.
I keep trying to enable it but it simply won't connect.
I have tried uninstalling the Ethernet through device manager in the hope it will reinstall the correct drivers ,but that didn't work either.
I am stumped ,not only stumped but with no internet connection on my pc either.
Can anyone help with this ?
I can't call TalkTalk (my service provider) because they are running minimum staff because of Covid.
Thanks Andy
