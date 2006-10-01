Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I broke it!

  1. Today, 06:41 AM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    979

    Default I broke it!

    I have been trying to have a flight all morning without success. Strange things happening. I rebooted my pc and although i have the download version it is asking me to insert the game disc.

    Any clues?

    Its been fine for a couple of days now this?

    Thanks
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:44 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    979

    Default

    Forget that, just realised my wifi hub was out!

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I Broke It,But Don't Know How To Fix It......
    By Devil 505 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-10-2006, 08:53 PM
  2. If it's broke how do you fix it?
    By Ace_Chaplan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-17-2002, 09:03 PM
  3. Main site broke?
    By Yigg in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-24-2002, 12:56 PM
  4. Help, I broke my 737.
    By aspong in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-20-2002, 02:23 AM
  5. My Joystíck broke.... What new yould you recommend??
    By Airliner1975 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-05-2002, 12:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules