I ran FS2020 for a day without any issues. When I started FS2020 the other day, the camera view window had partly moved out of the main window. Any attempts to move the camera window failed. Also scanned for a setting file containing the window positions without success.
Does anybody have an idea how to solve the issue ?


Click image for larger version.  Name: FS2020 Camera.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 46.9 KB  ID: 221228