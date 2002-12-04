Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATC is a bust...

  1. Today, 06:20 PM #1
    Leo112's Avatar
    Leo112
    Leo112 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Orlando, FL. USA.
    Posts
    1,272

    Default ATC is a bust...

    Posting this from another forum. Everyone including myself has been so busy flying around looking at scenery no one has done a true IFR flight. I just struggled through a CJ4 flight with an autopilot that struggled to maintain climb angle only to find when I got to my destination ATC just vectored me past the runway and never vectored me back to the airfield. This was a visual approach not even IFR. Tried this a few more times with different airports and there is a problem with ATC vectoring the aircraft to the airport for short final or IF approach. Default ATC has been a mainstay since FS2k2, I hope this is addressed. I put in a ticket with MS to get some eyes on this, hope it does.

    DreamFleet, one of the best beta teams I had the pleasure to be on...
    Alienware Aurora R11 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700F - Windows 10 Home 32GB Ram
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:48 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,853

    Default

    There definitely is a problem with the ATC. Unless you are watching a map or waypoints, you are suppose to know when to make your turn towards the airport. You don't stand much of a chance the way it is.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. OOO OOO OO ANOTHER ADIZ BUST!!!
    By metro752 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-23-2005, 09:23 PM
  2. FS2002 and Windows XP PRO - what a bust!
    By Member8321 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-20-2002, 07:23 PM
  3. To Reno or bust!
    By colmack in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-29-2002, 12:46 PM
  4. Has W******* A**** S***** gone bust?!?!
    By MD83 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-12-2002, 06:23 PM
  5. Has W***** A*** S***** gone bust?
    By MD83 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-10-2002, 08:10 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules