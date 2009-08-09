Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Northern RI FS2020 in a Robin D400

    Default Northern RI FS2020 in a Robin D400

    This sim amazes me each time I use it. I hope you all will be upgrading soon if you haven't already done so. Worth EVERY Penny.

    Taking Off, North Central State


    The whole KSFZ airfield


    Climbing out over the Lincoln Mall, a VFR Landmark to the airport


    Flying down RT 146 - Businesses on the Pilot Side of the aircraft include, Rustic Drive In Theatre, Sunoco Gas station, Anchor Nissan, and Subaru


    First: The labeled shot to show what is in the screenshot. Amazing at what I can make out that is there!


    Unlabeled:


    In back of the plane, we see Holy Trinity Church, Autozone Plaza, and Dollar Store and Job Lot Plaza. On the other side of the intersection is Stop & Shop and the North Smithfield Police Station Followed by Barry Field on the Left Side of the street.



    On the left wing tip: Wright's Dairy Farm on Woonsocket Hill Rd.


    Flying back to the airport


    Working the pattern, straight in, over the Lincoln Mall


    Part Two
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    Lined up for approach


    Hope you all enjoyed the shots!!!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
