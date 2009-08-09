Thread: Northern RI FS2020 in a Robin D400

Northern RI FS2020 in a Robin D400
This sim amazes me each time I use it. I hope you all will be upgrading soon if you haven't already done so. Worth EVERY Penny.
Taking Off, North Central State
The whole KSFZ airfield
Climbing out over the Lincoln Mall, a VFR Landmark to the airport
Flying down RT 146 - Businesses on the Pilot Side of the aircraft include, Rustic Drive In Theatre, Sunoco Gas station, Anchor Nissan, and Subaru
First: The labeled shot to show what is in the screenshot. Amazing at what I can make out that is there!
Unlabeled:
In back of the plane, we see Holy Trinity Church, Autozone Plaza, and Dollar Store and Job Lot Plaza. On the other side of the intersection is Stop & Shop and the North Smithfield Police Station Followed by Barry Field on the Left Side of the street.
On the left wing tip: Wright's Dairy Farm on Woonsocket Hill Rd.
Flying back to the airport
Working the pattern, straight in, over the Lincoln Mall
Part Two
