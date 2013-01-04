Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Flying Drones / How to remove the nag messages top center

  1. Today, 05:11 PM #1
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    830

    Default Flying Drones / How to remove the nag messages top center

    Today I just discovered parking the airplane and flying around in the drone! Once I got the whole "left hand on W-S-A-D and right hand on [Num] 8-2-4-6" thing down, it's not as hard as I thought it would be.

    (Being able to control it in joystick hat switch, or mouse +/-x, +/-y would have been cool too, but the keyboard certainly suffices).

    Though as I'm looking around on my own (plane is shut down, I'm far away from it)-- I keep getting the 2 nag messages,

    "Heading is set incorrectly press [D]" and "Engine is off press [9] (that's my own mapping) to restart".

    Is there a way to temporarily suspend that thing, or move it from front and center, over to the upper-right corner, so I don't have to keep looking at it while I'm droning around the island of Oahu?

    Do people fly the drone while they're flying the plane, or that would be next to impossible? So far I'm only interested in landing and parking my plane, getting out; and droning from that point on. (I'm not that much of a multi-tasker).
    Last edited by b3burner; Today at 05:17 PM. Reason: Gruhmatukul errers and misspellingz
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Nag annoyance
    By archtx in forum Comments
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 04-24-2018, 12:00 AM
  2. Aerosoft, FSX nag
    By PHOTObrainiac in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-20-2014, 04:46 PM
  3. Nova (PBS) Episode Rise of the Drones. UAV Pilots wanted, Northrop-Grumman San Diego
    By aputech in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-01-2013, 12:24 PM
  4. ATC Nag
    By caldrifter in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-03-2007, 05:11 PM
  5. Way to remove "Add remove icons" from add remove panel
    By flyerBoy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-11-2004, 08:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules