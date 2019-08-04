Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Still "Beta" version?

  1. Today, 04:59 PM #1
    b757jonny
    b757jonny is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Germany
    Posts
    3

    Default Still "Beta" version?

    Many bugs found during my first 5 flights.
    Waiting for further updates.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:01 PM #2
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    284

    Default

    Closer to early access, methinks.

    Not dissing it as there is huge potential but it does seem each time I fly, discover something else broken. Tonight it was the 747 FMC not retaining your flight plan.
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Brunner YOKE "". SOLD """
    By taybuck in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-08-2019, 11:29 AM
  2. FSX | Jet2 "SMOOTH" Landing in Mallorca "EXTREME" "GRAPHICS!"
    By aadilf1 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-19-2014, 01:21 PM
  3. "Traffix X" vs. "Ultimate Traffic 2" vs. "MyTraffic X"
    By jpinard in forum FSX
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-19-2013, 03:54 AM
  4. No "Add-ons" or "Tools" in "Alt-Bar"
    By GermanPilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-28-2012, 01:31 PM
  5. "NuRoads 2.0 Invitation for Beta Testers" Previous
    By frankbergson in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-03-2004, 10:43 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules