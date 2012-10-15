I have looked EVERYWHERE before posting I promise but ..

I can't for the life of me figure out how to control the GNS or the G1000 using anything but the on screen mouse clicks. I've tried assigning events from rotaries using SPAD.NEXT, I've hunted for any keys, nothing seems to work. The closest thing I can find are a few simconnect events for page or group inc/dec, but no matter what I do the sim never seems to get them.

I know its POSSIBLE as I see people using third party hardware like Simionic's stuff already.

Is it honestly the case that theres no way to use the GPS's in the sim without the mouse? Like at all? I can get radio stuff to take from my panel, but that's it.

Thanks in advance.