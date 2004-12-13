Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is missing the usual manual you'd expect from software like this. However, publisher SoFly has published an excellent substitute. Their SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator is a 120 page ebook in PDF format that covers what you need to know to use MSFS.

There is a step-by-step tutorial to learn the aircraft and how they handle. There is detailed info on each included aircraft and each of the hand-crafted airports. You'll also learn about the UI (user interface), ATC, camera views and much more.

Check it out...now available at the FlightSim.Com Store:

https://store.flightsim.com/product/...tor-msfs-2020/

