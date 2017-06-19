Loaded up a saved 747 flight from Tenerife to Gatwick. As expected the autopilot and autothrottle were off. After a bit of a wrestle to re-engage I then noticed no track on the CDU and called up the map which also showed nothing. Popped down to the FMC and as suspected the flight plan created on starting the flight has gone - not even the arrival and departure airports listed.

This is a major bug as it effectively means you can't fly a long haul IFR flight in several sessions.

Surely this must have been picked up in testing?

About to log a bug report to Zendesk, unless anyone else has already done so?