Hello all,

I like flying with a VA, gives a sense of achievement, actually flying to schedules and getting hours and ranks. I like JetVA to do the Easyjet flights and gets my monies worth out of the Aerosoft A319 - A321's, but I'd like to do some BA flights with this (and the heavies when I get round to it) especially when they do places where Easyjet don't go (like Dublin).

Can anyone recommend this BA Virtual?

https://www.bavirtual.co.uk/

There is this one as well

https://www.bavaif.com/

which looks like the Crème de la crème, but then it looks like a lot of faff as well, I have no idea what the Infinite Flight Pro is about, looking on Google it looks like a sim in it's own right, and there's a monthly subscription, and I believe there is a waiting list and all that, but it looks professional, maybe too professional, if it was a paying job I'd put some effort into looking into it, The previously mentioned BA Virtual looks reasonable, is it worth it? It looks like it's been around for a 20 years, but is it still 'active' as such?


Any help appreciated!

James.