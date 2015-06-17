Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: VFR map questions

    eric_marciano
    Jan 2007
    Paris, France
    VFR map questions

    I really like the ability to display a map at anytime, this is convenient for taxiing and for navigation.
    Do you know what are 'isoline map' and 'GPS tracking' in the VFR map window? I turned them on and off but couldn't see any change...
    Do you know how to get frequency information from this map? (get a VOR or ILS frequency}

    Thanks for your help.
    Elvensmith
    May 2012
    Swindon UK
    I couldn't figure out the difference between the map types, other than both have a very scant display.

    At present there is no way to extract frequencies or other airport info from the map, these need to be acquired from an external source.
    Vern.
