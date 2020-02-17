Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: C172 parking brakes

  Today, 03:18 PM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default C172 parking brakes

    Is anyone else having issues with the parking brakes on the C172?

    It works fine if i use the mouse to operate it but can't make it's mind up if it wants to be on or off when i assign an it to an external switch .

    Cheers for looking
    Stinger.

    P.s Have you noticed the grass and trees swaying in the wind?....brilliant.

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:24 PM #2
    FrankR409
    Default

    I’m using the mouse, but did you use the panel to assign the off, or the right panel where you do the bindings. I think the right side panel is for.”off” and the left panel for the “on” setting. I did the atc like that.
