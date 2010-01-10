Thread: Opps! The blueprint was in meters not feet! (NZOU)

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Opps! The blueprint was in meters not feet! (NZOU)

    Opps! The blueprint was in meters not feet! (NZOU)

    Their weather and scenery so great one can overlook some obvious engineering errors New Zealand's South Island well worth checking out. Especially around Milford Bay. This new sim takes some getting used to, but I'm gradually learning the changed interface. It has some bugs, but less bugs than I first thought. Scenery and weather very realistic! I am beginning to really like this sim!

    Is there a forum for the developers where bugs can be posted?
    Bugs can be reported through the link below. Look for the submit request link at the top right.

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
