Thread: Device reset?

Once or twice I've set my PC into Sleep mode, and on waking I've lost my CH Yoke & Pedals and had to reboot to get them to reappear. You can check that Windows 10 recognises them by typing joy.cpl into the Search window on the taskbar, and running the Game Controllers app.
The only kind of reset I can think would be open the Device Manager and scan for hardware changes. That might refresh the USB connections.
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 12:32 PM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks