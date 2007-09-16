Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Device reset?

  Today, 12:15 PM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    I have been flying for two days when suddenly MSFS can no longer see my Saitek rudder pedals. I can see them on the windows device list but not in the SIM device list.

    Power light is showing ok on the pedals.

    I have tried rebooting, different usb port to no avail.

    Is there anyway of resetting?

    Cheers
    Stinger

  Today, 12:21 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Once or twice I've set my PC into Sleep mode, and on waking I've lost my CH Yoke & Pedals and had to reboot to get them to reappear. You can check that Windows 10 recognises them by typing joy.cpl into the Search window on the taskbar, and running the Game Controllers app.
    The only kind of reset I can think would be open the Device Manager and scan for hardware changes. That might refresh the USB connections.
  Today, 12:38 PM #3
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Once or twice I've set my PC into Sleep mode, and on waking I've lost my CH Yoke & Pedals and had to reboot to get them to reappear. You can check that Windows 10 recognises them by typing joy.cpl into the Search window on the taskbar, and running the Game Controllers app.
    The only kind of reset I can think would be open the Device Manager and scan for hardware changes. That might refresh the USB connections.
    Did that and i can see them in the installed game controllers. If i then click properties i can see them operating ok.

    MSFS still not seeing them anymore. Seems like a bug.?

    Not sure what i can do now

  Today, 12:47 PM #4
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Ok, did another reboot and now they're back! All sorted thanks but still baffled.

    Thanks for looking
    Stinger

