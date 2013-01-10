I'm not sure if this belongs here or in the MSFS2020 forum, please let me know if I'm in the wrong place.

I'm interested in purchasing some of these items for use in FS2020 but before I do I want to understand which ones are supported. I know the yoke, pedals, throttles, and HOTAS are supported, but what about some of these other items?

https://www.logitechg.com/en-us/products/flight.html

1) Flight Switch Panel: I'm thinking I can just map these switches to hotkeys and it would probably work OK?

2) Flight Multi Panel: it seems this would need special support to work? Or is there a standard API that will allow it to work already?

3) Flight Instrument Panel: it seems unlikely that this would currently work?

4) Flight Radio Panel: This one I'd really love if it worked, again perhaps there is an existing API that will allow it work out of the box?