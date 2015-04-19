Sorry to say but I needed to return my MSFS and got my refund from Steam. I've been using FS since 3.0. I have a pilot license and my rig is i7 8700, 2060, 32MB 3200Mhz. The planes would not fly straight. My 787 would fly sideways while moving forward. I would go down the ILS and when I disengaged the autopilot the plane would just roll to the side. If was a joke. Forget the scenery crap, the physics of the plane flying was an absolute insult to flight sims. Maybe MSFS 2022, but a patched version of this one, Never!