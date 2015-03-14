It is clear that while flying in 2020 the sim is visually really good when outside of large city areas and flying over the suburbs and countryside. The problem that arises when going below 1,000 feet to land at, for example, Rockcliffe CYRO, is that the airport buildings are then seen in 3D close-up. If they were only hangar buildings then the "guesses" made by the sim would probably be closer to the truth, but the museum buildings at Rockliffe are more complicated. And in fact the one hanger that is replicated is at 90 degrees to it's true direction. The overall effect is that the "wrong guesses" overwhelm the "nearly-right" building shapes and I was left thinking that there is little difference between 2020 stock airfields and FS9 or FSX stock airfields. Which is hardly surprising, when one considers it all. I am used to seeing CYRO with 100+ parked planes, fences, etc, both in real life and in FS9. This was a disappointment, even though to some extent expected.