Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: CD version for U.S.A.

  1. Today, 07:44 AM #1
    budreiser's Avatar
    budreiser
    budreiser is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Pensacola, FL. U.S.A.
    Posts
    2,146

    Default CD version for U.S.A.

    Maybe this has been bounced around already, but, if so, I missed it. Does MS intend to offer the CD version here in the states, and when?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:55 AM #2
    Raven214
    Raven214 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Posts
    19

    Default

    I'd say it is unlikely. As I understand it, Aerosoft pushed for the deal in Europe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:24 AM #3
    W2DR
    W2DR is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    1,733

    Default

    I agree. The chance for a CD version in the USA is somewhere between never and none.
    Intel 4790K @ 4.7Ghz, MSI Z97 Gaming 7 motherboard, Noctua NH-U12S cooler, Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB 2133 MHz RAM, nVidia GTX 970 GPU, Cooler Master HAF 932 Tower, Thermaltake 1000W Toughpower PSU, Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit, and other good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. CD version 2D cockpit problems and no patch for CD?
    By vic256 in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 08-05-2008, 11:40 AM
  2. Is there any difference between music CD-R's and data CD-R's?
    By BillS511 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-30-2004, 09:18 PM
  3. Avoid needing CD 4 in CD reader on start-up
    By ptosney in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-09-2003, 06:28 PM
  4. Re: A CD is a CD, is a CD (I don't think so!)
    By rlf in forum CFS
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-23-1998, 08:30 AM
  5. A CD is a CD, is a CD (I don't think so!)
    By bsharp in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-21-1998, 01:43 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules